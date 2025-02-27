Super League rivals put on alert as Hull KR boss Willie Peters makes loan admission

SUPER LEAGUE rivals have been put on alert as Hull KR boss Willie Peters reveals that he plans to place more of his players on loan at other clubs in order to get them game time.

In recent weeks, the likes of Danny Richardson (Huddersfield Giants) and Lee Kershaw (Castleford Tigers) have gone on loan after not getting their place in the Rovers’ line-up.

Although Richardson has been recalled by Peters due to injuries to Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis, the Hull KR head coach is more than willing to send out more of his stars to ensure they are being played.

“I try and get as many players out, if they’re not playing for us, to Super League clubs if they’re available,” Peters said.

“It became available for Danny Richardson in Round One which was always going to be a positive for him, playing Super League again.

“There could possibly be some others over the next few weeks if clubs want and need players, we’ll always look at it.

“The way it is over here at the moment with the reserves set up, Super League clubs want an option and Championship is your next best after that depending on who you’re playing.

“We wanted to get Richardson some game time and Huddersfield were in need of him and we thought it was a good fit.

“The more that these players play, the better it is for everyone.”