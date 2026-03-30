Paul Wood resigns as Swinton Lions boss with replacement made

PAUL WOOD has resigned as head coach of Swinton Lions, with former Whitehaven head coach Anthony Murray taking over.

Wood had been appointed to the number one role ahead of the 2025 League One campaign, steering the Lions to third place in the third tier.

However, it’s been less than plain sailing for Swinton in the expanded Championship, with the Lions still winless in 2026.

Wood himself has now resigned after Doncaster demolished his Lions side, 74-6.

Wood’s assistant coach, Murray, has now been given the reins on a permanent basis after only joining Swinton earlier this year.

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to coach Swinton – a club with 160 years of proud tradition representing the heart and passion of rugby league in the Greater Manchester area,” Murray said.

“I’m looking forward to building a team that reflects the core values of this club which have stood since 1866, and one that the players, staff and supporters can be proud of.”