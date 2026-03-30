Willie Peters eyes sensational Nathan Cleary signing for PNG Chiefs

WILLIE PETERS will coach the PNG Chiefs from 2028 in the NRL – that much is true.

But, with that news confirmed, attention has firmly changed to who will form part of the roster of the new NRL franchise.

Two giants of the Penrith Panthers – Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo – have been named as potential targets for Peters in his new role.

With Peters getting to know the pair well from his time as Australia assistant coach to Kevin Walters for the Ashes Series against England last autumn, it’s not surprising that such names have surfaced.

On the speculation, Peters told the Sydney Morning Herald: I have to be mindful not to talk too much around recruitment now that they are contracted to other clubs.

“I spent time with them in the Ashes with the Kangaroos and they were exceptional. I don’t want to talk specifically about those two players, but more in general around the mentality of the players we want.

“We want guys always seeking to be a better player and who want to be a leader and those type of things. At the right time, if players want to talk to the Chiefs, then I’m sure Michael Chammas (PNG Chiefs’ general manager) will be on the phone.”

So why did Peters take the job as the Chiefs head coach despite building an impressive legacy at Hull KR.

“The uniqueness of it, that’s what attracted myself and family to the role,” he said.

“I hadn’t thought about it too much. Then I thought around the areas that would attract me – building a roster, building a staff and building a culture.”