What a ten-team Super League could look like under NRL leadership

A ten-team Super League is being mooted in conjunction with an NRL takeover.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has claimed that the NRL will only consider the stake if it gets complete administrative control of Super League from 2028.

The Australian publication has also claimed that one of the models being considered is for the Super League competition to be renamed with one league of ten across two countries.

With St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Hull FC reportedly indicating their willingness to be part of the new-look European Super League, and with the NRL keen for both Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique to take part, how could the ten-team top flight look?

In alphabetical order:

1. Catalans Dragons

2. Hull FC

3. Hull KR

4. Leeds Rhinos

5. St Helens

6. Toulouse Olympique

7. Warrington Wolves

8. Wigan Warriors

9. ?

10. ?

That seemingly paves the way for London Broncos to rejoin the top flight also if the NRL are keen to go global and expand the competition, with IMG also keen on seeing a capital club in the competition.

If so, that would leave just one space for the likes of current Super League sides Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants to fight it out, whilst Bradford Bulls and York Knights will also fancy their chances.