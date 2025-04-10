Super League side keen on Brisbane Broncos playmaker but rule thwarts move

LEEDS RHINOS have been thwarted in their attempts to sign Brisbane Broncos playmaker Jock Madden.

Australian publication CODE Sports reported overnight that Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur had been keen on bringing in Madden but was unable to due to an obscure Super League rule.

That rule outlines that Australian players must have played half of the NRL matches of the previous season to play in the UK.

Madde, however, played ten games for the Broncos during the 2024 NRL season, meaning the 25-year-old missed the boat by just two games.

The arrival of Ben Hunt from St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2025 campaign pushed Madden further down the pecking order with Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam also fighting for a halfback spot.

But, the 25-year-old will not be making the mid-season move to Super League as Leeds face a halfback crisis following injuries to Matt Frawley and Brodie Croft.