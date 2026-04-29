PNG Chiefs secure first two signings ahead of inaugural NRL season

PNG Chiefs have secured their first two signings ahead of their inaugural season in the NRL in 2028.

First up is South Sydney Rabbitohs winger and PNG international Alex Johnston, who most recently broke the record to become the NRL’s greatest-ever try-scorer.

But, an even bigger coup has seen Wests Tigers playmaker Jarome Luai agree to link up with the Chiefs in what is a seismic move.

Samoan international Luai has proved key to the Tigers’ improvements in the past two seasons under head coach Benji Marshall, with Wests firmly having first place on the NRL ladder in their sights.

NRL’s expansion into ​PNG is being backed by A$600 million ($430 million) in funding over the period of ten years from Australia’s ​federal government.

To make the move to PNG even more appealing, tax-free status for players who relocate to the country has been introduced, allowing Johnston and Luai to effectively double their salaries.

Luai arrived in Port ​Moresby in a private jet over the weekend and watched a ​local game ⁠with Prime Minister James Marape.

“To be the first high-profile player to come and show interest in our team is something we deeply appreciate,” Marape told NRL.com.

“It sends a message ⁠that ​Papua New Guinea is ready, rugby league is strong ​here, and our future in the NRL is bright.”