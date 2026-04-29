Bradford Bulls set to add to roster as ‘potential’ new signing incoming

BRADFORD BULLS are set to bring in another fresh signing as head coach Kurt Haggerty looks to counteract a burgeoning injury crisis.

The Bulls have struggled all season with injury with the likes of Ebon Scurr, Waqa Blake, Esan Marsters and Andy Ackers facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Last week, Haggerty revealed that he had been increasingly active in trying to bring in new recruits.

And a new man may arrive at Odsal this week.

“There could be potentially one new signing joining us,” Haggerty said.

“You’ve got to have the right people in positions we need but we also need to be careful.

“There’s no shortage of smiles in this environment.”

One signing who did make the move to Bradford last week was former Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants winger Greg Eden.

The 35-year-old joined from stricken Championship club North Wales Crusaders and scored on debut for Bradford in their loss to Hull KR last weekend.

“There were a lot of phone calls being made and a lot of players were unavailable due to the reserves playing.

“Greg has been playing at North Wales, he’s fit and an experienced Super League player.

“We had the chance to bring him in for a month and I thought he performed well.

“He’s played in different systems and slotted straight into ours which can be tough.

“Everyone is aware we play a little different but all I ask of a player that comes in us to give us unbridled effort and we will always respect them.”