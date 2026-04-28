Wigan Warriors given grim prognosis over Liam Marshall and Dayon Sambou

WIGAN WARRIORS have suffered a major double blow with wingers Liam Marshall and Dayon Sambou out for approximately three months apiece.

Marshall sustained a significant hamstring injury during Friday’s fixture against Warrington Wolves while Sambou suffered PCL damage in the loss to Castleford Tigers in Round 8.

Following assessment, Marshall has been diagnosed with a hamstring tear, and as a result, will undergo surgery and is expected to be unavailable for approximately 12 weeks.

Sambou sustained an injury in the first half of the match against Castleford, but was able to complete the game.

An assessment of the 21 year-old’s injury revealed a PCL tear that means he will be unavailable for 10-12 weeks.