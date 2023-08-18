Tom Burgess lined up for stunning Super League move

TOM BURGESS is being lined up for a stunning Super League move.

With the hulking forward out of contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, Burgess – whose brother Sam has just taken over at the Warrington Wolves for 2024 – could follow in his brother’s footsteps and join the Cheshire club.

That’s according to News Corp which has stated: “Thomas is on contract until at least the end of the 2024 season with the Redfern-based outfit, the Rabbitohs may not stand in his way if he is able to sign a long-term deal to close his career back in England.”

Burgess signed a new deal to entertain a big pay cut for 2024 in a bid to remain with the Rabbitohs, with the contract around the $400,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Warrington’s revolution is in the hands of his big brother Sam, who was appointed to his first professional head coaching role in what will be a baptism of fire at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next season.

