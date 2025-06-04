President’s Cup decider to be held at Halton Farnworth Hornets

THE deciding match of the 2025 President’s Cup will be played at Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Hornets have been given the nod following initial indications that the fixture was set for London, with a possible Hull venue later mooted.

The game, on Wednesday, June 11 (7.00pm), is a ‘winner-takes-all’ clash between holders England Universities and UK Armed Forces.

The former beat Great Britain Teachers (the other side involved in the Tri-Series) 26-16, while the Forces accounted for the same opposition 22-12.

Should the teams be level after 80 minutes, the match will go to golden point.