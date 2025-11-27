Promises of better transport and more line markings as Magic Weekend makes Everton move

RUGBY LEAGUE Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones has promised better transport and more line markings as Magic Weekend heads to Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2026.

The decision to move to Everton will see 12 of the Super League clubs going up against their main rival on July 4 and 5 at the venue of this month’s second Ashes Test, whilst Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique will play their own derby game in France.

Whilst the new venue on the Mersey was generally well received by fans, there were a number of complaints about the lack of transport links.

But Jones has insisted that improvements will be made ahead of the Super League weekend next summer.

“I can’t say I’ve got the solution right now but transport links into Liverpool is definitely on our list of things to look at,” Jones said.

“I think Everton will be in a better place. Liverpool generally will be in a better place once they’ve had match days, a number of events through the Hill Dickinson.

“I think it’s matter of us liaising through those local train operators. Northern are our partner, don’t forget, who definitely got caught out by the volume of people using public transport on that Saturday.

“It’s about trying to put as many solutions in there as possible, making people aware of park and ride schemes and alternative ways to get to Liverpool.”

Fans also bemoaned the inadequate pitch markings at the stadium, and Jones explained: “That was also on the list of key learnings from the Ashes.

“I think they will be much better on July 4th and 5th than perhaps they were for the Ashes game.”