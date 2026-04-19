Absent Wigan Warriors stars ‘no excuse’ for another loss says Matt Peet

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet felt his team made too many errors in the second half as they crashed to a third successive Super League defeat.

The Warriors led 14-6 at the break against Castleford Tigers after conceding early on, but they were kept scoreless in the second period as they crashed to a 24-14 home defeat.

“I am disappointed,” said Peet. “Particularly in the second half. I thought we got ourselves into a decent shape, but the start of the second half we didn’t get a foothold in the game.

“I thought penalties and six agains mainly, but we made too many errors as well. Castleford were worthy winners.

“We didn’t get the start right defensively, but once we started to go set for set, we got some flow in the game. We were finding a bit of rhythm in the game.

“I thought we got ourselves in decent shape, but the start of the second half killed us.”

Wigan were without suspended pair Harry Smith and Sam Walters, meaning Adam Keighran moved to the halves, Zach Eckersley to centre and Dayon Sambou on the wing.

They were not as fluent in attack as when full-strength but Peet insisted: “I don’t think you can use it as an excuse.

“We need to be at a better level than that. There are some things that you can expect, but there are some things you need to hold as a standard.”

Ethan Havard missed the Challenge Cup win over Wakefield Trinity due to the concussion protocol, and he was a late withdrawal from the squad to face the Tigers through injury.

“We thought we were getting Ethan back,” added Peet. “He pulled up with a calf injury from our last session. It was a bit of adversity as well. We are not sure (how long he will be out), we are waiting on the scan results.”