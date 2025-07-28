Workington Town poach try-scoring forward from rivals Whitehaven

BACK-ROWER Mason Lewthwaite has joined Workington Town after departing Whitehaven.

Lewthwaite, 24, made the step up to the professional game from National Conference League side Kells in the off-season, and was named in the Rugby League World Team of the Month earlier this season.

He has scored nine tries in 11 appearances for Whitehaven, including four in the early season win over doomed Cornwall, but will now switch to their west Cumbrian rivals.

Workington coach Jonty Gorley said: “We’d signed Mason for next season, so when the opportunity came up to take him for the rest of this year I jumped at the chance.

“I tried to sign Mason two years ago when I was at Whitehaven but he had rugby union commitments at that time.

“Then I looked at Mason at the start of our season but he opted for Whitehaven.”

A Whitehaven statement said: “We would like to thank Mason for his time and efforts at the club.

“As Mason has committed to joining another club for the following season, we’ve mutually agreed that it’s best for him to make the move now.

“We wish Mason all the best with the new team and in the season ahead.”