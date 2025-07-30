Ralph Rimmer to use his ‘friends’ and ‘networks’ to get Huddersfield Giants ‘bouncing’

RALPH RIMMER is set to use his “friends within the game” and “networks outside” rugby league to get Huddersfield Giants “bouncing”.

Rimmer has returned to rugby league in a three-month project with the remit of “Stadia Strategy and Beyond – Building the future of Huddersfield Giants”.

Rimmer is the former chief executive of the RFL – a position he held between 2017 and 2022 – and also held the same post at the Giants between 1999 and 2004.

In the three-month period that Rimmer has returned to the Accu Stadium, he is set to call on those inside and outside rugby league to help the Giants plan for the future.

“We’ve put a plan together that tells us where we want to go and the timescale of how we are going to get there,” Rimmer said.

“I want to get started with it pretty quickly. I have got a lot of energy, I’m here to make an impact. Success at this club means that the club will be buzzing when I’m leaving.

“I’ve got lots of friends within the game that I’ve already contacted that will give me support in the things that I want to do.

“I’ve got networks that I’ve developed outside the game over the last couple of years that may be useful, but we need to get the club bouncing.

“We don’t want to be sitting in 11th, we don’t want to be uncertain about what the future is and we want to know the future and how we get there.

“We want some good stories to tell.”