‘Not a competition’: Brad Arthur on Leeds Rhinos’ homegrown wingers

BRAD ARTHUR has stressed that “it is not a competition” between two of his talented, homegrown wingers for a place in the Leeds Rhinos team.

The club suffered a huge blow when star signing Maika Sivo suffered a serious knee injury in a pre-season game which ruled him out for the entire year.

But its effect has been greatly diminished by the form of first Riley Lumb, and then Alfie Edgell, in Sivo’s place.

Edgell, 21, came into the season with considerably greater first-team experience, having already played 17 times compared to Lumb’s four matches the previous year.

But Edgell’s recovery from a fractured jaw meant Lumb, 20, was given the first chance to impress and did so, making eleven tries in 17 appearances.

Lumb hasn’t played since the round-16 win over Leigh Leopards, however, with Edgell preferred in the past five matches.

Edgell limped off with a foot injury in Leeds’ last match, a defeat at Wakefield Trinity, and it remains to be seen if he will be sidelined for a period.

Coach Arthur said of Edgell: “He’s one of those young guys who have been sitting around waiting for their opportunity.

“Alfie was having a good pre-season and got struck down by an unfortunate injury.

“He’s done all the right things in training, put the team first, and then he got an opportunity and he didn’t want to let it go.

“That’s what having good depth and strength in the squad does. It makes them all be hungry and it makes them all stay ready so when they get a chance they perform well to make sure they don’t give the jersey back to someone else.

“Now (Lumb is) waiting for his opportunity. If that comes, he’ll make sure he does his best.

“We weren’t expecting Riley to play 15 (Super League) games when we sat him down in pre-season, but he has. It’s all been a learning for him and he’s shown that he can handle it.

“He’s done a good job, and he’s got a few things to go away and work on to put himself back in the frame.”