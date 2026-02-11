Real-time trigger on mouthguards to be introduced in Super League 2026

INSTRUMENTED mouthguard triggers will be introduced from the start of the 2026 Super League season.

Instrumented mouthguards have been used since 2022 to better understand head impacts, but now a real-time trigger will be included, designed to alert medical teams immediately when a player experiences a very high force to the head.

This development – which will be used from Thursday’s Super League opener between York Knights and Hull KR – builds on existing research, with the trigger intending to ensure players receive timely medical assessment, even when there are no immediate visible signs of injury.

Embedded within the mouthguard are small sensors that measure the forces experienced by a player’s head during collisions.

Until now, this information has largely been used after matches to support player monitoring and for research studies.

But from this season, the addition of a live trigger means that high force impacts can be identified and acted upon immediately during the game.

A trigger will activate when a head impact exceeds defined thresholds. These are in line with World Rugby thresholds set at 75g and 4500 rad/s2 in the men’s competition and 65g and 4500 rad/s2 in the women’s competition. Impacts of this magnitude are very rare and happen on average less than once per match.

When a trigger occurs, the mouthguard will flash red and the team medical staff will be immediately notified. It does not diagnose concussion. Instead, it provides an objective safety signal that prompts further assessment.

Professor Dane Vishnubala, RFL Chief Medical Officer, said: “This is a huge step forward in player safety.

“An impact of 75g or 65g is significant, and when players experience impacts of this magnitude we want to be absolutely certain they are properly assessed and looked after.

“I am extremely grateful to the RFL Board and its leadership for recognising the importance of evolving technology and the need to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect players and our game.

“I am also hugely grateful to clubs and their medical teams for their support as we roll out these important new measures.”

Abi Ekoku, interim RFL Chief Executive, added: “The introduction of the instrumented mouthguard triggers is another welcome addition to Rugby League’s ongoing work to be a leader in our approach to head injury prevention.

“We will continue to use medical evidence and research to ensure Rugby League is safer than it has ever been before.”