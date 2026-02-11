York Knights v Hull KR preview and 21-man squads

HULL KR will be without new signings Tom Amone and Jordan Dezaria for their visit to Super League new boys York Knights.

Amone suffered a hand injury during pre-season, whilst Dezaria has a hamstring issue, but Rovers head coach Willie Peters could hand a debut to ex-Manly Sea Eagles utility man Karl Lawton.

York boss Mark Applegarth has named an unchanged 21-man squad to the one that overcame Barrow Raiders in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

SQUADS

Knights: 1 Toa Mata’afa, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 7 Liam Harris, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 13 Jordan Thompson, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangaré, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 25 Jack Smith, 26 Nikau Williams, 31 King Vuniyayawa

Hull KR: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 29 Tom Whitehead

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

Hull KR have won their last 14 meetings with York.

​York’s last victory against Hull KR was a 29-12 Northern Ford Premiership home win at Huntington Stadium on 1 August, 1999.

​Hull KR have also won their last eight away meetings with York, with their last road defeat coming in that same August 1999 fixture.

Last ten meetings:

York 2, Hull KR 44 (CCR3, 7/2/25)

York 22, Hull KR 64 (CCR4, 8/5/11)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Hull KR 21, York 10 (NL1R13, 2/8/06)

York 18, Hull KR 51 (NL1R2, 14/4/06)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Hull KR 52, York 14 (NRCR5, 19/3/06)

York 2, Hull KR 32 (NRCR1, 12/2/06)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Hull KR 32, York 0 (ATCSF, 27/6/04)

Hull KR 32, York 14 (ATCR7, 23/3/03)

York 26, Hull KR 36 (ATCR1, 19/1/03)

(at Huntington Stadium)

York 8, Hull KR 22 (NFPR5, 13/1/02)

(at Huntington Stadium)

No previous Super League meetings

JEZ LITTEN needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

​​ – 156 for Hull KR (2019-2025)

​​- 20 for Doncaster (2017-2019, loan/dual registration)

​​ – 18 for Hull FC (2017-2019)

​​ – 4 for England (2023, 2025)

​​ – 1 for England Knights (2022)

JOE BURGESS needs three tries to reach 150 (Super League).

– 35 for Hull KR (2024-2025)

– 21 for Salford Red Devils (2021-2023)

– 91 for Wigan Warriors (2013-2015, 2017-2020)

​(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)