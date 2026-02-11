Kurt Haggerty on Jayden Nikorima injury, his replacement, Hull FC and message to Bradford fans

KURT HAGGERTY believes he is getting closer to naming his strongest 17-man team ahead of the Bradford Bulls’ opener against Hull FC on Saturday.

The Bulls, who were elevated into the top flight alongside Toulouse Olympique and York Knights, are gearing up for their first season back in Super League for over a decade.

But, Haggerty has revealed that the Bulls will be without playmaker Jayden Nikorima for the opening six rounds due to injury.

“We’re getting closer to nailing down our first 17 and especially what our first 13 looks like,” Haggerty said.

“Jayden Nikorima will be out for six weeks but hopefully we can get him back a little bit quicker.

“Anything less than that will be a bonus, it’s a tear.”

Haggerty has also hailed Joe Keyes for the way in which he has taken the role from Nikorima.

“It hasn’t unsettled us. Joe Keyes stepping in has been fantastic and he has shown the running game we know he can do.

“He has already shown what he can do against Leeds and London and I’m looking forward to seeing him in Super League.”

Bradford will go up against Hull FC in Round One on Saturday and Haggerty knows the Bulls will have their work cut out.

“There have been different narratives we have leaned on but the closer we get to the game, the closer it will get to work time where we take out the emotion.

“It will be very much business like on Saturday. But the emotion can spur us on, there are a few lads making their debuts this weekend.

“They are a good team, they are physical and will see themselves as a top six Super League side.

“We know we will need to be very good to come out on top. They are very good out of yardage with a little bit of class sprinkled in there.”

The Bradford boss also gave a message to the Bulls fans.

“Strap in, we are in for a rollercoaster ride. Enjoy the ride with us and stick with us.

“I think being a new group, if we can start well it will be really important for us, especially for the lads who haven’t played in Super League.”