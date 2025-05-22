‘Reasonably happy’: Anthony Murray assesses Whitehaven start

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray is pleased with where his side are at as they approach the half-season point.

After turbulent second half to 2024, the Cumbrians have stabilised on and off the field and are firmly part of the battle for the top four spots in League One.

An opening day defeat to Swinton was followed by four consecutive wins, though one was subsequently wiped from the record with the loss of Cornwall.

Murray said: “We wanted to get a gauge of where we were looking at. We’d started our season really well and we knew this was going to be a real tough period.

“In fairness, I’m really pleased with what we’ve got out of the performances. We lost by two at Workington and could have won that game; we were put to the sword at Crusaders fair enough, and we could have won the game at Dewsbury but got a point out of it. Dewsbury are no mugs. Goole boast a sprinkling of ex-Super League and Championship players; we’ve beat a good Goole team there who’ll cause problems throughout the season.

“I’m reasonably happy with where we’re at. We’re fifth in the league; we’ll keep working hard and getting better and better.’

With no game at the weekend, Murray took the opportunity to rest some bodies ahead of their trip to Midlands Hurricanes this Sunday.

He added: “We’ve got a lot of rehab to do. The boys have still had their programmes to do, but we need to rest some bodies up. We’re busted still. We’ll get our rehab done, get the boys doing gym stuff and then we’ll be back in ready for the trip to Midlands.”