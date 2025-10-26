Reece Walsh fires warning to England after sensational Wembley show

SCORING two tries, being named Man of the Match, and helping your team to a convincing win in front of a British record Ashes crowd is certainly a memorable way to mark your international debut.

But according to Australia fullback Reece Walsh, there is still room for improvement, for both himself and the team.

Following an NRL Grand Final victory with Brisbane, Walsh was given the number one shirt by Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters, and certainly repaid that faith with a try in each half, 80 minutes of attacking flair and several moments of try-saving defence.

But he is not letting a debut to remember detract from the job in hand – securing the Ashes as soon as possible.

“I thought we were pretty scrappy out there so there is room for improvement as a team,” said Walsh.

“We wanted to come into the game with a clear mindset and not try to overplay our hand. We’ve got a lot of world class players in our team and there are some things we’d like to take back and get a shot at again, but saying that, it was our first hit out together so we have to be pretty happy with the win.

“For me, there are some things I can definitely get better at – trying to organise the line – I think there were a few things in defence there where I sort of let the boys down in the game.

“We’re all chasing perfection, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it. We just have to try to keep getting better each session, each game and try to fix up some areas that we weren’t so good at in the game.”