Reed Mahoney haunts Canterbury Bulldogs in late North Queensland Cowboys flurry

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 12 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 28

TOM SMITH, Accor Stadium, Friday

REED MAHONEY showed his old club what they’re missing as the Cowboys recruit led North Queensland to a late win over Canterbury – although Jeremiah Nanai’s shoulder injury took some gloss off the victory.

Ex-Bulldog Mahoney assisted two tries and churned out a whopping 58 tackles to help his new team fly home with three tries in the last 15 minutes.

The late flurry came after Nanai aggravated the shoulder he had a reconstruction of in the off-season, casting doubt over the Queensland star’s Origin campaign.

Canterbury’s third straight loss compounds their spluttering campaign, particularly with ball in hand.

Lachlan Galvin did manage the opening try on eight minutes, dummying his way over.

But the Cowboys overcame their lack of possession to take a six-point cushion into the sheds, after Reuben Cotter snaffled a Tom Dearden grubber kick and Mahoney sent Scott Drinkwater crashing through.

Galvin set up the Dogs’ reply, this time launching a kick that Zac Laybutt spilled into Josh Curran’s arms.

But the final 15 minutes were all North Queensland, despite Nanai’s injury.

Tom Chester released Drinkwater for his second, before Mahoney regathered his own ricocheted kick to hand Jake Clifford four points.

Then approaching full-time, Braidon Burns put some icing on the cake.

BULLDOGS: 1 Connor Tracey, 2 Jonathan Sua, 3 Bronson Xerri, 4 Stephen Crichton, 5 Enari Tuala, 6 Matt Burton, 7 Lachlan Galvin, 8 Samuel Hughes, 9 Bailey Hayward, 10 Leo Thompson, 12 Jacob Preston, 15 Josh Curran, 13 Jaeman Salmon. Subs: 11 Sitili Tupouniua, 14 Kurt Mann, 16 Lipoi Hopoi (not used), 17 Jake Turpin, 19 Marcelo Montoya (not used), 20 Alekolasimi Jones (D)

Tries: Galvin (8), Curran (53); Goals: Crichton 2/2

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Braidon Burns, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Tom Chester, 5 Zac Laybutt, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Tom Dearden, 8 Coen Hess, 9 Reed Mahoney, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 Heilum Luki, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs: 14 Soni Luke (not used), 15 Sam McIntyre, 16 Thomas Mikaele, 17 Griffin Neame, 18 Matthew Lodge, 22 Robert Derby (not used)

Tries: Cotter (19), Drinkwater (29, 66), Clifford (75), Burns (79); Goals: Clifford 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12; 12-12, 12-18, 12-24, 12-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Leo Thompson; Cowboys: Reed Mahoney

Penalty count: 5-3; Half-time: 6-12; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 15,312