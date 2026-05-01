Hull KR ‘close to best performance’ says Willie Peters

WILLIE PETERS said his Hull KR side’s 50-6 victory over Castleford Tigers to claim the Roger Millard Trophy was “close to our best performance of the year”.

That was despite only using star hooker Jez Litten from the bench, with Karl Lawton instead starting at nine and scoring two early tries.

Peters said: “I’m really pleased. The start was really strong.

“We made a change to give Jez a rest but also to bring some energy from Karl. He did that. He was outstanding for us.

“I’m most pleased with defending our tryline for a large part of the second half. I was really pleased with that block.

“You get a lot of energy from it and the most pleasing part was we went down other end and scored.

“We could have had the excuse of defending 20-odd plays and just get through sets to survive, but we scored (via Joe Burgess).

“It was close to our best performance of the year.”

Tom Davies scored a hat-trick and Peters added: “Tom hasn’t scored a try for a while so it’s been a bit of a joke for a long period in training! Now he gets three.

“We play for Roger Millward, the legend of our club, and we always want to honour that. I thought players did that and honoured the great man in the right way.”

Sauaso Sue wasn’t selected for the game, and Peters put his absence down to “bumps and bruises”, saying: “He could have played towards the back end (of the week) but we just wanted to be smart with that. He’ll be ready to go next week.”