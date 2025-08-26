Whitehaven captain Jordan Burns returns from horror injury

WHITEHAVEN skipper Jordan Burns has featured for the first time since his facial injury in the Cumbrian derby on Good Friday.

The 29-year-old fullback sustained a broken eye socket and cheekbone during the 10-8 defeat at his former club Workington but returned for Sunday’s win at Newcastle.

Coach Anthony Murray said: “There’s nothing more frustrating for a player than when he can’t play because of injury.

“He’s been chomping at the bit to get out there and finally got the all-clear from the specialist and passed his head test, so we ticked every box to get him back on the field.

“It’s good news and it will be good for him to finish the season on his terms and getting some confidence back.

“When you’ve had a bad injury like that, taking to the field and getting confidence will be good. He’ll know when we come back for pre-season that he’ll be fit and ready.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking for a new pair of lungs at some point so he might not be as noisy as he normally is with him not having game time for a considerable period.”