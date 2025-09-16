Refereeing appointments confirmed for the last regular round of Super League 2025

WELL it’s the last round of the regular Super League season – and what a weekend of action it promises to be.

The action kicks off on Thursday night as Hull KR have the chance to lift the League Leaders’ Shield when they host Warrington Wolves, whilst neighbours Hull FC take on Catalans Dragons.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and four games take place on Friday with Wigan Warriors’ home clash against Leeds Rhinos one to look out for. Elsewhere, St Helens host Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils take on Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants travel to Leigh Leopards.

But, who will officiate the final six games?

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

18th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

18th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

19th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

19th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

19th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

19th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: S. Williams