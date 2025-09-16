Refereeing appointments confirmed for the last regular round of Super League 2025

WELL it’s the last round of the regular Super League season – and what a weekend of action it promises to be.
The action kicks off on Thursday night as Hull KR have the chance to lift the League Leaders’ Shield when they host Warrington Wolves, whilst neighbours Hull FC take on Catalans Dragons.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and four games take place on Friday with Wigan Warriors’ home clash against Leeds Rhinos one to look out for. Elsewhere, St Helens host Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils take on Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants travel to Leigh Leopards.
But, who will officiate the final six games?
Hull FC v Catalans Dragons
18th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves
18th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
19th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
19th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity
19th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
19th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: S. Williams