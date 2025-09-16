St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell finds new club

ST HELENS centre Konrad Hurrell has found a new club.

According to French publication L’Independant, Hurrell has signed for FC Lezignan XIII who play in France’s top division of rugby league, Super XIII.

“An opportunity presented itself and we immediately seized it,” explained Alain Fabre, one of the co-presidents of FC Lézignan XIII.

Tonga international Hurrell won the League Leaders’ Shield, Super League and World Club Challenge with Saints after making the move from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

That being said, the 34-year-old has not made a first-team appearance for Saints in 2025, instead spending time with Halifax Panthers, Bradford Bulls and Swinton Lions after recovering from a serious neck injury in 2024.