Willie Peters gives injury latest on three Hull KR stars ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

HULL KR have the chance to lift the League Leaders’ Shield in front of their own fans on Thursday evening when they take on Warrington Wolves at Craven Park.

Rovers could have topped the league with a win over Wakefield Trinity last weekend, but Daryl Powell’s side put Willie Peters’ men to the sword in emphatic fashion.

Now, however, KR have the opportunity to confirm their table-topping success in front of their own fans on Thursday.

They will be without Joe Burgess, but Sauaso Sue and Kelepi Tanginoa could return from injury.

“Joe Burgess has a slight strain, it’s very minor so he will miss this week and he will be ok for the play-offs,” Peters said.

“It’s the same thing he has had, it didn’t show anything on the scan but he came back and it was getting a bit sore.

“We sent him for another scan and there’s no point in taking any risks with him.

“Hopefully Jesse will play this weekend and I’m looking forward to seeing him back Thursday.

“We know how important he is, he’s had a great year and been one of our most consistent players this season.

“Kelepi will be available for selection but there are no other concerns.”

KR will have a 16-day break after Thursday night’s fixture before they play their semi-final at Craven Park.

And Peters is keen to ensure that he stays on top of his energy levels during that break.

“I’ve got a very supportive wife and supportive children that support what I do,” Peters said.

“It takes a lot of time and energy but I love it and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“But what I’ve learnt is it’s all the staff being here consistently every day, when you don’t have to be in as a group collectively, we tend to come in anyway.

“When we are in, we are in and the energy levels are high. Hobby-wise, I wait until the off-season but I’ve certainly got the right balance.

“I know that I need to be on when I’m here with the players and on when I’m at home with the family.”