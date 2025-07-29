Toulouse Olympique chief reacts to 14-team Super League

THERE will be a 14-team Super League in 2026 – that much is true following the decision taken at a Council meeting yesterday.

But, what that 14-team top flight looks like remains to be seen with the likes of Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls, York Knights, London Broncos, Oldham and Widnes Vikings all pushing for a place.

Of course, six doesn’t go into two and whilst the top 12 teams will be decided by the IMG gradings which were supposed to be the ‘saviour’ of the sport when introduced, two will be chosen by an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine.

Those on that panel have yet to be chosen but the fallout from that decision continues to be felt all around the rugby league fraternity.

With French clubs coming under intense scrutiny as question marks are raised from the top of the sport about the viability of both Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, there seems to be an ever-growing divide within rugby league.

For Toulouse chief executive, Cedric Garcia, he is in favour of Super League expansion to 14 sides and that the French club is very much “focused” on their goals to make the top flight.

“We feel it is the right decision to expand to 14 teams to grow the game and to get rid of the loop fixtures,” Garcia told League Express.

“As far as we are concerned, we stay focused on our goals, which are to win the Championship and be in the top 12 of the IMG gradings.”