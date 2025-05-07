Refereeing appointments for Challenge Cup semi-finals revealed

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are upon us this weekend as Hull KR go up against Catalans Dragons at the LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Then, on Sunday, Warrington Wolves take on Leigh Leopards at the Totally Wicked Stadium with a place at Wembley at stake for all four competitors.
But, who will officiate the two fixtures?
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
10th May, KO: 14:30
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards
11th May, KO: 16:15
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Taberner