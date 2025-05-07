Refereeing appointments for Challenge Cup semi-finals revealed

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are upon us this weekend as Hull KR go up against Catalans Dragons at the LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Then, on Sunday, Warrington Wolves take on Leigh Leopards at the Totally Wicked Stadium with a place at Wembley at stake for all four competitors.

But, who will officiate the two fixtures?

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

10th May, KO: 14:30

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

11th May, KO: 16:15

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Taberner