Refereeing appointments revealed for Super League Round 16

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon this weekend and what a weekend of action it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Friday night when Hull KR take on Wakefield Trinity, with Leigh Leopards travelling to Leeds Rhinos at the same time.
On Saturday, Catalans Dragons take on Huddersfield Giants, with Hull FC visiting Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers hosting Wigan Warriors.
Last but not least, St Helens will go up against Salford Red Devils on Sunday. But who will officiate the six fixtures?
Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards
27th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: O. Taylor
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity
27th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
28th June, KO: 17:30
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants
28th June, KO: 17:30
M Com: T. Alibert
Referee: C. Worsley
Reserve Referee: M. Roca
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: Q. Boissonnade
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
28th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: S. Williams
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
29th June, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: T. Jones
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Smith