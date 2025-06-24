Refereeing appointments revealed for Super League Round 16

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon this weekend and what a weekend of action it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night when Hull KR take on Wakefield Trinity, with Leigh Leopards travelling to Leeds Rhinos at the same time.

On Saturday, Catalans Dragons take on Huddersfield Giants, with Hull FC visiting Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers hosting Wigan Warriors.

Last but not least, St Helens will go up against Salford Red Devils on Sunday. But who will officiate the six fixtures?

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

27th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: O. Taylor

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity

27th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

28th June, KO: 17:30

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

28th June, KO: 17:30

M Com: T. Alibert

Referee: C. Worsley

Reserve Referee: M. Roca

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: Q. Boissonnade

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

28th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: S. Williams

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

29th June, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: T. Jones

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Smith