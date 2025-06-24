Willie Peters explains Danny Richardson loan move and why James Batchelor won’t play against Wakefield Trinity

WILLIE PETERS has explained that Danny Richardson ‘needs gametime’ after the Hull KR halfback joined Salford Red Devils on a two-week loan deal.

Richardson has played just five times for Rovers since joining the club midway through the 2024 Super League season, but will now link up with the struggling Red Devils.

And Peters has explained why the move came about.

“Richo wants to go out and play which is good. We all want players to get gametime and play,” Peters said.

“He needed gametime. It’s good for Salford to have a player of his experience and it’s good for Richo to get a game or two under his belt in Super League.

“It’s important he goes out and manages another team as he has been doing in the reserves.”

Meanwhile, James Batchelor will not play against Wakefield Trinity this weekend after injuring this throat.

“Batch hurt his throat last week. He needs to go to a specialist to see how long he will be out for,” Peters said.

“He adds so much to this team. He is a player that when I came over, he came in at the same time and when I saw his work ethic and how hard he competes, I knew we needed to keep him long-term and we have done.

“Everyone loves playing with him and they love having him in the team.”