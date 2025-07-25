Reflections from this year’s Student Four Nations

ENGLAND Universities team manager David Butler can take plenty of positives from the recent Student Four Nations competition in which his side, coached by Adam Houston, retained the title.

Houston’s cohort again topped the table, ahead of Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with (as in 2024) a 100 percent winning record.

The triumph followed success in the President’s Cup, in which rivals Great Britain Teachers and UK Armed Forces were both seen off.

England’s ascendancy is no flash-in-the-pan, insists Butler. The squad emerges, by what is now long-standing tradition, from a tried-and-trusted selection process which starts the previous autumn with localised trials which feed into six regional teams.

Those sides – South East, South West, Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire – then meet in three head-to-head games in, usually, early December, with results last time being Yorkshire 62 North West 6, South East 12 South West 38 and Midlands 50 North East 20.

Players who most impress in those fixtures gravitate to the annual University Rugby League Origin match with, in turn, outstanding performers finding themselves in Houston’s squad for the President’s Cup and, subsequently, the Four Nations which was held, this year, at Nottingham.

Crucially, Butler and his colleagues also pay full attention, months in advance, to fundraising. Although the rates for billeting players at Nottingham University (or, as in previous years, any other venue) are more than reasonable, they inevitably mount up for the week-long tournament.

Butler always ensures England are never caught ‘on the hop’ – and their attention to detail tends to pay off on the pitch.

While results are, naturally, very important, the Student Four Nations is about much more than standings in the final table.

It’s also about forging friendships and nurturing the sport of Rugby League.

Butler, who is employed as head of membership and competitions at International Rugby League, admits: “When we lose (which, admittedly, hasn’t happened for a year or two) I’m hacked off, but only for a short while.

“Possibly because, in part, of my involvement with the international structure, I’m able to take a wider view and I really do welcome impressive performances and, yes, even victories (although only up to a point) by our opponents.

“For example, the team who arguably pushed us hardest in the Four Nations was Ireland, in the first game. While having only 13 men, they were only 22-12 behind at the break and really made a fist of it before we prevailed 40-18.”

England beat Wales (who had generally been seen as their main rivals) 42-0 and emphatically sealed the title with a 68-0 slugging of Scotland, who had needed a ‘miracle’ result to finish top.

Butler reflected: “The Student Four Nations is very important, including for the connections made and the development opportunities.

“We’re planning to make it more competitive and even stronger in future years and with that in mind, I aim to work even more closely with the three Celtic nations ahead of the 2026 event.”

On a wider theme, the student scene in general is vitally important to Rugby League as a whole, not only in terms of players and coaches but as a breeding ground for future administrators and leaders at all levels of the game.

Butler makes the pertinent point: “Several members of the staff and boards of all four home nations have come through the pathway, such as Scotland’s co-chair Alistair McVicar and Wales chair James Davies, both having represented their countries as student internationals.”

Scotland were in with a (very) outside chance of lifting the title, although a win over England of almost unimaginable margins would have been required on the final day.

Scotland Rugby League’s operations and league director Barry McGuffog told League Express: “It was a tough but enjoyable week for our squad.

“We felt that the scoreline (a 34-10 defeat) didn’t reflect the game against Wales. However we managed to right some of the wrongs from that game against Ireland and came away with a comfortable win.

“Against England, though, we lacked discipline at times which gave them possession and field position. That’s something you can’t afford to do, and it allowed them to dominate and run away with it.

“Young prop Alex Woodhall was outstanding all week and we probably missed the leadership of Connor Terrill against England.

“Overall it’s been a valuable learning experience both on and off the field for all involved, and one we hope they take forward to next year.”

Ireland coach Ged Corcoran, who was born in Offaly before moving with his family to England at the age of five, is a fiercely proud Irishman who is equally proud of his players.

In some ways Ireland were the team of the tournament despite being short-numbered, largely for costs reasons, in each of their three games.

England were given their toughest test by those 13, while 14 were involved against both Scotland and Wales.

A total of 22 turned out for Ireland during the seven days of the competition and Corcoran is as delighted with their input as he is of the fact that of the 23 men who featured in last year’s senior internationals, against Netherlands and Wales, no less than 21 had gravitated through Ireland’s pathway systems.

He said of the Student Four Nations: “Regardless of whether we have 13 men or 17, I knew that each and every one of them (and I know them all personally) would give their all. They are, to a man, so very proud to play for their country – and they deliver every time.

“I am always, always, happy with their effort. Our bloodline unifies us, and that takes us a long way.

“For example, on the eve of our games against both Scotland and Wales we only had ten men but we pulled through and, despite the scorelines, made a big impression each time.

“I can never fault their enthusiasm and we will continue to build at all levels of Rugby League in Ireland.”

Renowned for his motivational qualities, which are being used to telling effect at Featherstone Rovers, where he is an assistant coach, Corcoran revealed: “I introduced the hashtag #32, which marks the fact that there are 32 counties in Ireland, while the four stripes on our shirts represent the four provinces. They are very strong, meaningful images.

“Above all, the players are superb, and I’ve got a very hardworking and professional backroom staff with me. Despite the results, we have a great deal to celebrate and a strong base to work from.”