Wales pick youth supremo Paul Berry as new men’s coach

WALES Rugby League have promoted Paul Berry to national-team coach following his success in their youth ranks.

The 41-year-old, who became Wales’ head of youth in 2023 and works in the Warrington Wolves system, a role he will retain, replaces John Kear, who stood down earlier this month.

Berry becomes the fifth Wales senior men’s coach in 20 years, with Martin Hall, John Dixon and Iestyn Harris also having spells in charge.

He takes over a team twelfth in the International Rugby League world rankings, but with no fixtures yet in the diary.

The former Woolston Rovers skipper has also worked in the Salford Red Devils system and been assistant coach at Rochdale Hornets.

Berry first worked for Wales in 2019, and led the Under 16s to home and away wins over England in 2022, followed by three successive Four Nations titles.

He has overseen more than 40 Welsh players earning Scholarships and Academy contracts with various Super League clubs.

Now he wants to build towards the 2030 World Cup (the Dragons have been knocked out of the qualification process for next year’s tournament).

“I’m excited for the challenge,” he said. “Being involved over the last six years, I’ve seen first-hand the talent already within the pathway.

“I’m hoping these young players will come through over the next few years to add to the experienced group that we already have.

“That will provide a really balanced squad as we move forward to being World Cup-ready by 2030.

“There’s plenty of progress happening on and off the field at the moment. I think we’re entering a really exciting period for Rugby League in Wales. I’m really pleased to be able to continue to play a part of it moving forward.”

Berry will be assisted by former Wales international Damian Gibson and Liam Bostock, who has worked with him at Under 16 level.

“Paul inherits a really strong culture from John Kear, and we know he will add his own stamp to that,” said Wales RL chief executive Richard Hibbard.