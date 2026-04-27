Released Bradford Bulls forward finds new club

FORMER Bradford Bulls forward Ronan Michael has found a new club following his release from the Super League side.

Michael, who failed to make an appearance since the Bulls’ return to Super League, has linked up with Innisfail Leprachauns in the Cairns District League.

But, interestingly, the 25-year-old has also signed a dual-contract with Northern Pride, who play in the Queensland Cup – the second tier to the NRL.

Ireland international Michael joined ahead of last season from York Knights, played 30 times and was rewarded with a full-time contract for 2026.

But the 25-year-old had been unable to force his way into new coach Kurt Haggerty’s plans, his only appearances this season being three on loan with Championship side Keighley Cougars.