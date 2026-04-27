Cronulla Sharks closing in on St Helens forward

CRONULLA SHARKS are closing in on the signing of young St Helens forward Chris Matagi.

Matagi is the son of former Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants prop Suaia Matagi, and, though he has yet to make his Super League debut for St Helens, he is one of the most highly-rated young forwards in the game.

Now ESPN journalist, Isaac Issa, has claimed that the teenager is being eyed up by NRL side Cronulla to join the club from 2027 onwards.

Issa posted on X: “Sources indicate the Cronulla Sharks are closing in on the signature of highly-rated St Helens R.F.C. Academy prospect Chris Matagi, son of former NRL player Suaia Matagi. 🦈

“The young UK-based forward looks set to join the Sharks from next season.”

Last year, Matagi was named in the Yorkshire Origin academy squads, despite playing for St Helens, as the teenager began his career at West Yorkshire-based Siddal.

Though Matagi has failed to make a first-team appearance for Saints, he has been named in Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad on numerous times this year.