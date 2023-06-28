Rohan Smith confirms Leeds Rhinos star turned down “strong offer” to sign for Super League rivals

IN a time when Super League clubs attempt to build for 2024 and beyond, retaining players is sometimes just as important as bringing in new ones.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith, however, has confirmed that forward Sam Walters turned down a “strong offer” from the Headingley outfit in order to sign for Super League rivals Wigan Warriors.

The news of Walters’ move was made public on Monday morning with the towering forward signing a three-year deal with Wigan.

Understandably, the Warriors boss Matt Peet was thrilled that Walters chose his club, with Smith paying tribute to the 22-year-old.

“Sam’s worked really hard to get to this point,” Smith said.

“He’s served this club well and he is in the formative stages of being an every week Super League player.

“He’s done a good job for the club. We made him a strong offer and that’s just the way things go.”

In terms of replacing Walters, Leeds have acted quickly to announce the good news that Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand will be joining the Rhinos from 2024 on a two-year deal.

Another of the Dragons’ 2023 outfit, Tiaki Chan, will also join Wigan from 2024 after etching a three-year contract.