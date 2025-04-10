Ryan Brierley gives emotional response to ongoing Salford Red Devils situation

RYAN BRIERLEY has given an emotional response to the ongoing situation at Salford Red Devils.

The Super League club has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, with financial issues and a lack of significant funds coming through from the new ownership paving the way for player sales.

Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Kallum Watkins and potentially Deon Cross are amongst those that have been sold, with Tim Lafai returning to Australia.

Poster boy for the Red Devils, Brierley, was linked with a move to the Wigan Warriors in the off-season but began the 2025 campaign in a Salford shirt.

And ahead of the Red Devils’ clash against Leeds Rhinos last night, the 33-year-old conducted an emotional interview with Sky Sports.

“It’s been tough, we’ve been really struggling,” Brierley told Sky Sports.

“Just on behalf of the boys, we have been in a tough spot the past few months but I think seeing our friends and people you’ve been close to for a long time suffering is tough.

“As a senior player, seeing your friends’ mental health deteriorate isn’t good and hopefully there is a resolution sooner rather than later.”