Salford Red Devils ‘left to rot’ by owners says Supporters’ Trust chair

THE chair of Salford Red Devils’ Supporters’ Trust has written to MPs and Salford City Council accusing the owners and the Rugby Football League of a “total dereliction of duty” to protect the club’s future.

Shirley Bradshaw told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “We are at a crisis point, it’s disgusting what they are doing to the club.

“I’ve been a fan for more than 60 years, and I’ve gone through save our Salford things a number of times and always had hope, but I’ve got no hope now that we’re going to be where we want to be in Super League.

“If we fold it would be devastating for the fans, we’re the only professional Rugby League club in the city and we’re just being left to rot. We don’t know what to do as fans.”

Meanwhile some Red Devils fans have launched a new group ‘the 1873′, reflecting the date of the club’s formation, with the aim of challenging the club’s ownership and demanding “urgent answers” from a “silent and neglectful” regime.

The Red Devils’ already-perilous financial situation has worsened even more over the last week, with four experienced players leaving in the wake of the 74-12 home defeat by Hull KR – an 18th loss in 20 Super League games this season.

Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd joined Oldham, experienced prop Chris Hill signed for another Championship side in Bradford, while Leeds recruited outside back Chris Hankinson as Salford scrambled to raise funds to pay creditors.

Those departures took the total number of players to have gone through the exit door during this season into double figures, and left coach Paul Rowley again struggling to assemble a squad for Sunday’s trip to Hull FC.

The RFL granted special dispensation to exceed the usual loan-player limit, with outside back Riley Lumb and secondrow Ben Littlewood arriving from Leeds, hooker Ciaran Nolan and backrower Jake Davies from St Helens and prop Harvey Makin and backrow Taylor Kerr from Wigan.

The Red Devils’ campaign has been played out against a backdrop of a £1.2m sustainability salary cap, late payments to players and staff and claims that pension contributions haven’t been made by the club, who have been relying on external funding from a business finance firm as their accounts remain frozen.

In July, Salford were served with an HMRC winding-up petition. The hearing was adjourned to September 3.