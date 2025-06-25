Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet doubles down on Sam Eseh speculation

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has doubled down on speculation that Hull FC are launching an attempt to sign Sam Eseh on a permanent basis.

Eseh has been with the Black and Whites for the majority of the 2025 Super League season after making the loan move from Wigan.

But, the 22-year-old has impressed so much that Hull are willing to pay a transfer fee to secure his services, according to Hull Live.

That being said, Eseh is contracted to Wigan for 2026 and Peet is under no illusions that the prop is a Warriors player.

“They are not my conversations to have but nothing has changed since my last comment as far as I’m concerned,” Peet said.