RFL provide further update on planned grassroots restructure

KELLY BARRETT has provided amateur clubs and leagues with a further update regarding the Rugby Football League’s planned restructuring of the grassroots game, which is set to come into force next season.

The revamping is being driven via the community board, which oversees amateur Rugby League in the United Kingdom, under the National Community Rugby League (NCRL) banner.

Barrett, who is the RFL’s head of delivery (community game competitions), issued an email last Friday in which she included a summary of the community board’s meeting two days earlier and provided further detail on progress ahead of the 2026 launch.

In addition, a link to the ‘More Than a Sport’ Mid-Year Review for 2025, in which the work and impact of the RFL’s development team was highlighted, was provided, together with details of the National Rugby League Player Survey (for which she asked for support in promoting to players).

The community board summary, which was provided by chair Martin Coyd, focused on three age groups: Primary (under six to under eleven), Youth and Junior (under twelve to under 18) and open age, which are to operate under one aligned approach, in Coyd’s words “making sure our game is fun, safe, inclusive and sustainable from the first tag to open-age competitions”.

A national steering group is being formed at Primary level and will be underpinned by regional groups in Cumbria, Yorkshire, North-West and London.

Meanwhile at Youth and Junior level, new regional management groups will, says Coyd, help the sport “move towards a consistent, supportive, and development-minded structure where everyone – players, coaches, and parents – can thrive”.

Turning to the men’s open-age game, Coyd insisted: “Discussions with leagues and clubs, including the NCL and Southern Conference League, have been positive and constructive.

“We’re moving toward a three-tiered structure to create a clear and sustainable pathway, (comprising) two National Leagues, a number of Regional Conferences, and regional leagues.

Management groups will be established at each level to ensure strong governance and local voice.

“Open-age competitions will be player-centric and sustainable – offering the right level of rugby for every player and every club,” he said.

“The NCRL is about working together to create a system that supports everyone involved in our great game – from young children picking up a ball for the first time to adults enjoying competitive rugby in their local communities.

“We’re genuinely excited by the progress being made and grateful for the feedback and collaboration from clubs, leagues and volunteers along the way.”

Barrett added: “We have been in regular contact with the volunteers leading the existing competitions.

“Meetings have, on the whole, been positive, with volunteers working collaboratively to help shape the future for 2026 and beyond.

“The process of recruiting volunteers for the new management structures is under way. We’ve been greatly encouraged by the number of existing volunteers who wish to remain involved. These will be supplemented by new volunteers who have expressed interest in joining, supported by RFL staff.”

The 27-page Community Rugby League ‘More Than a Sport’ Mid-Year Review for 2025 (required reading, says Barrett) can be viewed online.

She concluded: “The 2025 National Rugby League Player Survey is now live. We’re asking players to share their views on the season — what’s worked well and what could be improved — to help shape the future of the community game.

“The survey takes around ten minutes to complete and will help the RFL, leagues and clubs make informed decisions that reflect players’ needs.”