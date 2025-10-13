Wigan Warriors and St Helens lead way as Women’s Origin squads named

SUPER LEAGUE Grand Finalists Wigan and St Helens lead the way in Stuart Barrow’s regional squads ahead of this season’s second Origin fixture.

The game will be played on Saturday (October 18) at Oldham’s Boundary Park, with Lancashire keen to follow up their dominant 50-8 win at Sewell Group Craven Park in August.

The Red Rose squad features 10 Wigan players, including newly-crowned Woman of Steel Eva Hunter, while Saints have seven players in that squad as well as four representing Yorkshire – including Amy Hardcastle, who will make her playing comeback after suffering a broken fibula in June.

York Valkyrie have five players selected for Yorkshire, with both Evie Sexton and Izzy Bibby set to make their county debuts.

The Lancashire versus Yorkshire clash will be streamed live on the England Rugby League YouTube channel with entry to Boundary Park free.

Lancashire: Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Beri Salihi (St Helens), Charlotte Melvin (Leigh Leopards), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Emily Baggaley (Leigh Leopards), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Erin McDonald (St Helens), Eva Hunter, Georgia Wilson, Isabel Rowe, Jenna Foubister (all Wigan Warriors), Katie Mottershead, Luci McColm (both St Helens), Mary Coleman, Meg Williams, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Molly Jones (all Wigan Warriors), Rachael Woosey, Vicky Whitfield (both St Helens).

Yorkshire: Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Caitlin Casey (St Helens), Ella Donnelly (Leeds Rhinos), Ebony Stead (Leeds Rhinos), Emma Kershaw (York Valkyrie), Evie Sexton (York Valkyrie), Izzy Bibby, Izzy Brennan (both York Valkyrie), Lucy Murray (Leeds Rhinos), Mollie Iceton (Huddersfield Giants), Phoebe Hook (St Helens), Ruby Walker, Ruby Bruce, Shannon Brown (all Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie).