‘We know what we need to do’ says England captain George Williams

ENGLAND captain George Williams has said that while Angus Crichton’s first try just minutes into the second half proved to be the killer blow at Wembley, it was actually too many errors that undid them.

Australia went ahead through a Reece Walsh try after 22 minutes, converted by Nathan Cleary, who added a penalty on the stroke of half-time to send England in 8-0 down at the break.

Crichton’s try made it a three-score game, and it proved to be a deficit that a disappointed England side were unable to claw back – eventually going down 26-6 in front of over 60,000 fans at the national stadium.

“Australia were just too good for us in the end,” said Williams.

“But we’ve got loads to work on and two more games to do it, so we just crack on.

“When we went 14 points down we were chasing our tails a bit and when we looked around we were a little bit flat after that and I had to try and get the boys back up.

“We knew we had a big job on our hands then.

“But what we did in the first half burnt our energy – you can’t give them that much ball, and you saw at the back end of the game that we didn’t have too much left.

“We know what we need to do next week, but that is easier said than done.”