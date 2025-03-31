Rochdale Hornets chairman Andy Mazey backs moves at RFL

ROCHDALE HORNETS chairman Andy Mazey has backed the comments made by counterparts Eamonn McManus and Kevin Nicholas about the recent Rugby Football League upheaval at Board level.

St Helens chief McManus appeared on a Sky Sports podcast, while Nicholas issued a strong statement in last week’s League Express Mailbag.

Mazey said: “While some may not like the tone of what Eamonn and Kevin went out with, both ruthlessly stuck to the facts and in my opinion summed up the majority of clubs’ frustrations and ultimately the need to move as quickly as members did to remove members of the RFL Board and implement a club-led strategic review.

“Having also watched the piece with Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin on Sky, I thought Eamonn came across really professionally and articulated things in a way that most rational thinking and level-headed people could translate and understand.

“In the microscopic digital era we now live in, people have a habit of trawling back through old social-media posts and statements of the past to try and belittle others and gain themselves a few new followers or likes and reposts.

“The reality is, however, times change, views change, and the landscape of sport, broadcast and indeed the world itself is different to 2018.

“What Eamon and others may have believed back then is pretty much irrelevant now in 2025. It’s the future that matters and to be clear we are no longer able to sleepwalk and must wake up, smell the coffee, and come together as one to produce a long-term strategy which ensures Rugby League has the best possible future.

“Next week I will attend the first club meeting as part of the strategic review process which is now underway. This is going to be an open, transparent, and detailed process that all clubs can contribute to.

“Nigel (Wood) and the diverse, and experienced panel put together have my full support and Rochdale Hornets will continue to input constructively and positively for the betterment of all.”