Catalans Dragons veteran Luke Keary handed punishment for breaching ‘behaviour standards’

LUKE KEARY of Catalans Dragons has been fined £1,000, with half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season, after pleading guilty to making comments which breached the RFL’s Operational Rules in an interview last month.

Keary called the coverage of Super League “horrendous” and called for an NRL takeover in the interview with Australian publication, the Wide World of Sports.

The RFL has deemed Keary to have breached rules C2:10 (Behaviour Standards) and D1:1(b) (Conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game).

In explaining the recommended sanction, RFL Compliance have written to Keary as follows: “In mitigation, you have accepted full responsibility for your words and although you do state that the tone and wording were harsher than you intended them to be, you do not deny they are your words, and you have pleaded guilty to a breach of the Operational Rules.”