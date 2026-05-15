Robert Hicks finds surprising new role in other sport

ROBERT HICKS has found a surprising new role in the world of football.

Hicks, who left the RFL as Director of Legal and Operations back in March 2025, has linked up with Bradford Park Avenue FC in the eighth tier of football to “bring his considerable knowledge of professional sport to help us grow the club and meet the goals we have set,” according to chairman Gareth Roberts.

Hicks refereed more than 500 matches, including ties at three World Cups, two World Club Challenges, two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup finals.

A qualified lawyer, he has worked in private practice, and joined the RFL’s legal and operations department in 2011.

He was responsible for the drafting of the sport’s first set of operational rules for tiers four to six as well as being the lead legal person on the 2013 World Cup.

More recently, he played a leading role in the implementation of new rules and the ongoing legal case relating to former players taking action against the game over brain injuries.