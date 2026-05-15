Hull FC suffer another major injury

HULL FC have suffered yet another major injury with the news that James Bell will be out for between four to six weeks.

The former St Helens forward has sustained a meniscus injury, adding to the already burgeoning injury list possessed by the Black and Whites.

Will Pryce (ACL), Herman Ese’ese (Achilles), Jed Cartwright (hamstring), John Asiata (hamstring), Sam Lisone (pectoral), Arthur Romano (ankle), and Joe Ward (ACL) remain sidelined, whilst Connor Bailey suffered a clavicle injury in the loss to Toulouse Olympique that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Bell already missed the start of the 2026 Super League campaign with a different injury.