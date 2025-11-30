Rochdale Hornets’ drive for income key to progress

ROCHDALE HORNETS have emphasised their focus on sustainability in the latest commercial update from director Carl Halstead.

Match and player sponsorship, digital sponsorship and season tickets are all now on sale alongside the Brick in the Wall campaign at the club’s facility The Hive.

Halstead said: “As a Rochdale Hornets fan first and foremost, as well as a proud custodian of the club, I’d like to provide supporters with an update from a commercial perspective and highlight some of the immediate focus areas which require your support to enable the club to meet targets.

“As our chairman, Andy Mazey, has spoken about many times in recent years, sustainability is at the core of everything we do as a board and a club.

“In simple terms, in order to spend more, we must generate more income and meet the targets we set.”

