Catalans Dragons’ halfback Toby Sexton set for Perth Bears move

TOBY SEXTON will spend just one season at Catalans Dragons before heading back down under, reports from Australia have suggested.

Despite signing a two-year deal with the French club, Sexton has already lined up a move to Perth Bears in 2027 according to The Daily Telegraph.

That deal is reportedly for two years as Perth head coach Mal Meninga builds his squad ahead of their inaugural season in the NRL.

England international Harry Newman has already signed a three-year deal with the Bears, and now Sexton – who left Canterbury Bulldogs to link up with Catalans – is expected to follow.

Speaking to CODE Sports, Perth recruitment boss Dane Campbell confirmed the Bears’ interest in the 24-year-old.

“Toby is a quality first-grader. He is certainly a guy we will be looking at,” he said.

“Toby is a good person and good player and harbours an ambition to probably come back to the NRL at some point.

“There’s plenty of talent out there and it’s just a process.

“You can’t click your fingers and expect blokes to sign just because you send them a contract.

“These things take time and we are comfortable with the progress we are making.”

Perth are also said to have signed prop Liam Henry from Penrith Panthers, while young forwards Marly Bitungane and Luke Smith are both expected to sign after spending next season with London Broncos.