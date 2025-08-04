Rochdale Hornets retain prolific winger

ROCHDALE HORNETS have agreed a contract extension for next season with winger Dan Nixon.

The 23-year-old has spent his whole career with Rochdale to date and scored his 50th try on his 71st appearance in Sunday’s win over Whitehaven.

Hornets coach Gary Thornton said: “Dan has progressed and improved with every season he’s been here, and has now established himself as a regular first-team player.

“His bravery and determination have seen him score some outstanding tries, but he has also shown good defensive attributes, making him a quality League One winger.

“I’m delighted he’s staying for another season and really looking forward to seeing him progress further.”