Ex-Super League forward to stay with Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have agreed a new contract with Joe Cator to keep the forward in France until the end of 2027.

Cator joined Toulouse in July 2024 from Hull FC but was limited to two appearances last season by a shoulder injury.

This year the 27-year-old has played ten times for a club keen to make an imminent return to Super League.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles said: “He is having a very big season.

“He is a very good defender who is making a lot of effort. In attack, he has adapted very well to the Toulouse game especially because he is an intelligent player who understands the game very well.”

Cator, who began his career at Hull KR and has also had a spell with Leigh, said: “The decision to stay two more years was easy to make.

“My family and I are really well settled here and I can’t wait to see what this group can accomplish in the future.”