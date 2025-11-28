Whitehaven coach open to more local talent joining club

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray says the door remains open for players to impress and be added to his current 24-man squad.

Many on the 2025 roster have been retained, with the focus remaining firmly on local talent.

“Consistency is massively important, you want the right players to be at your club, and I thought it was important to have that core of local players signed, then we can really build on that and strengthen as the years go on,” he explained.

“I’ve got two years left here, I’ve always said it was a three-year plan, and part of that plan was to retain the majority of the team.

“It was never a case of signing a load of local players just for one season, it was wanting to bring local players in, to see how they do and to keep them.

“The door is open here, I’ve always said that from day one. There’s a number of players who’ve stepped up and played regularly and done really well.”